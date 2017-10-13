U.S. 4th Fleet Celebrates U.S. Navy’s 242nd Birthday

The ceremony began with the color guard parading the colors with the band playing the national anthem, followed by remarks from Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, Rear Adm. Sean Buck.



“This year’s theme for the Navy’s 242nd birthday is ‘sea power to protect and promote’ and after 37 years in the Navy, I know this theme is spot on,” said Buck. “I can confidently say that everyone here this morning joined the Navy to be part of something greater than ourselves. An organization based on mission, values and purpose, as an institution, the Navy is truly a force to be reckoned with. The Navy’s ability to stay afloat does not begin with a theme or even a purpose, but it begins with each and every Sailor, here today and those who have come before us. To understand a Sailor’s motivation, you must first understand our history, where each of us found the calling to serve, and it is that heritage that we are celebrating today.”



The Navy birthday celebration is held worldwide by each command tailoring their own unique celebrations, followed by the annual Navy Ball, where Sailors and their guests have the opportunity to appreciate and remember the accomplishments and traditions of the U.S. Navy throughout its history.



Since our nation was founded, the U.S. Navy has deployed to defend American interest around the world. Tracing its roots back to the Continental Navy, which was established on October 13, 1775, the founding of our naval force began the legacy that our Navy continues today.



Since its establishment in 1943 and reestablishment in 2008, FOURTHFLT has continued this mission by supporting U.S. Southern Command, employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central, and South American regions.



