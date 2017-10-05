NAVY EXPEDITIONARY INTELLIGENCE COMMAND RECOGNIZES 10th ANNIVERSARY

Established Oct. 4, 2007, the command has grown in scope and responsibility over its 10-year history. Command members, past, present, and future, were on hand for the event during which the command’s significant accomplishments and contributions to Navy intelligence operations around the globe were recognized.



Capt. (Ret.) Michael Murray, NEIC’s first commanding officer, attended as an honored guest. During his remarks, he discussed how family and friends are the critical enablers to a successful command and resilient Sailors.



“I am in awe of the progression of the command from the early days working out of trailers to the impressive mission portfolio that you have built and have today,” said Murray.



The highlight of the commemoration was the Navy Ceremonial Guard’s drill performance and flag folding ceremony in honor of Cmdr. John (Jack) George Graf, a Navy iIntelligence officer missing in action in Vietnam since 1969. NEIC recognizes Cmdr. Graf by presenting the command’s Sailor of the Year award in his honor. Past and present members of NEIC also unveiled the first plaques for the “Wall of Excellence”, a command history display designed to showcases the achievements of the command’s first 10 years and future operations to come.



“Our intent is to capture our identity as a command for future generations of Sailors to share and emulate to preserve our legacy and accomplishments as a unit,” said Cmdr. Amanda Borngen, NEIC executive officer.



In her remarks, commanding officer, Cmdr. Danielle Lukich, focused on the historical significance of the day of NEIC’s established both for the command and as a date in history.



“On October 4th, 1943, during World War II, the U.S. captured the Solomon Islands from the Japanese,” said Lukich, “[In 1957] Sputnik was launched by the Soviet Union, and in 1996, Intelligence Specialist Third Class Kaylee Nadeau, the youngest member of our command, currently deployed to Bahrain aboard USS Kidd, was born.”



NEIC Sailors followed up the commemoration event with a dining out, a time honored military tradition. The practice was adopted by British Army and Navy units and referred to as “guest night” during colonial times, and later adopted into practice in the U.S. Navy.



Established in 2007, NEIC is the Navy's only unit of deployable, cross-trained intelligence and cryptologic professionals with the mission to collect and fuses the disciplines of human intelligence, signals intelligence, and intelligence analysis to answer priority intelligence requirements for the fleet. Comprised of nine intelligence exploitation teams, the Sailors of NEIC deploy worldwide.

