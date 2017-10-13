Aviation Rotation 18-1 Begins

U.S. Air Force Airmen will participate in bilateral training with the Polish air force during Aviation Rotation 18-1 in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve from Oct. 13 through mid-November 2017, at Powidz Air Base, Poland.



The 37th Airlift Squadron from the 86th Airlift Wing here and the 934th Airlift Wing from Minneapolis-St. Paul Air Reserve Station, Minnesota, are participating.



During the deployment, approximately 130 Airmen, two C130Js from the 37th Airlift Squadron, as well as two C130Js from the 934th Airlift Wing, will conduct training with the Polish air forces with support from the 52nd Operations Group's Detachment 1, with a focus on maintaining joint readiness while building interoperability capabilities.



The 52nd Operations Group's Detachment 1, represents the first permanent operational military presence in Poland. The aviation rotations consist of squadrons or detachments from active duty and Air National Guard wings, which represent various aircraft and capabilities. Each rotation presents a unique opportunity for the United States and our regional partners to train together to increase response capabilities and strengthen relationships. Through these engagements with our NATO Allies, the United States demonstrates our commitment to a peaceful, stable and secure Europe.



