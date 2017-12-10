(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    UAS takes to the sky in Desert Observer

    UAS Feed

    Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. William Sowa, an unmanned aviation system liaison from the 29th Combat...... read more read more

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    10.12.2017

    Story by Capt. Stephen James 

    29th Combat Aviation Brigade

    CAMP BUEHRING, Kuwait –The 29th Combat Aviation Brigade provided two unmanned aviation system liaisons and a MQ-1C Gray Eagle Unmanned Aerial System for Desert Observer, a combined training event held between Kuwaiti Land Forces and U.S. forces in Kuwait, from Sept. 10 to Sept. 14.

    Staff Sgt. William Sowa and Chief Warrant Officer John Hayatt, both Army National Guard Soldiers who serve as UAS liaisons for the 29th CAB, provided a real-time, full-motion video feed from Gray Eagles supplied by Company D, 10th Aviation Regiment, throughout the exercise.

    “Desert Observer showed how Kuwaitis could operate with U.S. forces to the point that our unmanned vehicle operators were comfortable responding to tasks from the Kuwaitis in a notional defense of Kuwait,” said Capt. Daniel Chapple, 29th CAB partnership officer.

    The combined event included Soldiers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division and was also the first time UAS supplied by U.S. forces were under control of a Kuwaiti commander, which expanded interoperability between both U.S. and Kuwaiti forces.

    “This exercise was the very first time a Kuwaiti Land Force commander had direct control over a U.S.-owned UAS asset,” said Sowa. “This exercise proved that the Kuwaiti Land Forces are capable of developing combined operations with U.S. forces utilizing UAS support.”

    Providing UAS capability to the exercise allowed both U.S. and Kuwaiti forces to further work with emerging battlefield technologies as they continue to integrate UAS platforms into their own operations. The use of UAS during Desert Observer expanded previous interoperability training and will provide the Kuwait Land Forces another tool if required.

    “Unmanned platforms in the military still seem to be misunderstood at all levels,” said Hayatt. “As they [UAS] become more integrated into joint operations such as these, leaders will gain a better understanding as to how they should be utilized.”

    The 29th Combat Aviation Brigade is an Army National Guard brigade that provides aviation assets, operational and logistical support to Operation Spartan Shield while simultaneously supporting the fight against ISIS in Operation Inherent Resolve.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2017
    Date Posted: 10.13.2017 04:26
    Story ID: 251555
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UAS takes to the sky in Desert Observer, by CPT Stephen James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    UAS
    OSS
    Kuwait
    Partnership
    Training
    Aviation
    Army National Guard
    35th ID
    Gray Eagle
    29th CAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT