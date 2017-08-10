High Rollers help Minden-Tahoe Airport Aviation Roundup

Reno, Nev. (Oct. 8, 2017) -- The Nevada Air National Guard’s 152nd Airlift Wing “High Rollers” assisted the Minden-Tahoe Airport with their Aviation Roundup Air Show WHEN DID THEY DO THIS. They provided everything from fire trucks and personnel to static display to aviation ground equipment for the United States Air Force’s Thunderbird team.



Air National Guard Fire Chief Kevin Bandoni said that the Air Guard Fire Department provided seven personnel along with one striker vehicle, one rescue vehicle and one command vehicle.



Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Horsch said the 152nd Maintenance Group’s AGE (Aerospace Ground Equipment) Flight provided: two aircraft generators, two large aircraft starting systems, one self-generating nitrogen cart, one aircraft stand, one hydraulic test stand, three light carts, one aircraft tow bar, one aircraft tow vehicle, one portable air compressor; six fire bottles, a six passenger truck and trailer; along with two personnel: Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Horsch and Tech. Sgt. Ryan Pratt.



He added that, “This amount of equipment and staging required a lot of planning, and for the first time, a joint effort with the Nevada Army National Guard’s 1859th Light Medium Tactical Transportation Company (LMTTC), who provided two trucks and fifty foot trailers, along with two Army personnel: Sgt. Bobby Riley and Sergeant First Class Richard Miller. Without the help of the 1859th it wouldn’t have gone as well.”



The High Rollers also were able to participate with the Army’s Golden Knights Jump Team—Airman Baylee Hunt, a photojournalist from the 152nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs office, was able to tandem jump with the Knights.



The Golden Knights and the Minden-Tahoe Airport recognized the High Rollers for their assistance and help by presenting the commander, Col. Eric Wade, with a specially engraved baton. This baton was passed amongst the parachute team in the air and then presented to Wade upon the conclusion of the jump demonstration.



The air show is typically held biannually; however it may happen again in 2018 and 2019.



Bobbi Thompson, the Airport manager said, “Thank you to the High Rollers, we could not do the air show without your support!”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.08.2017 Date Posted: 10.12.2017 19:46 Story ID: 251534 Location: RENO, NV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, High Rollers help Minden-Tahoe Airport Aviation Roundup, by SMSgt Paula Macomber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.