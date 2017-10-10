(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Aviation Center Logistics Command earns Environmental Excellence Award

    Environmental Excellence Award

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2017

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Aviation & Missile Command

    BY GENIE JONES

    FORT RUCKER, Ala., – AMCOM Aviation Center Logistics Command employees were awarded the Fort Rucker fiscal 2017 Environmental Excellence Award during a Garrison Environmental Officer Team Meeting recognizing the ACLC Fleet Maintenance Expansion Motor Pool Team, for their perfect environmental compliance record.

    The Fort Rucker Environmental Excellence Awards were developed to promote sustainability on the installation, by recognizing organizations with no environmental findings from either the Garrison quarterly inspections or external compliance authority assessments during a 12-month period.

    ACLC FMX supports the training of Aviation officers, warrant officers and Soldiers with a variety of Aviation military occupational specialties by performing all Field Level Maintenance on over 75 pieces of 1st Aviation Brigade ground support equipment at Fort Rucker.

    Ensuring mission readiness with no negative environmental impacts is no small feat in today’s regulatory atmosphere.

    ACLC
    Fleet Maintenance
    Environmental Award

