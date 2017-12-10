End of Year Elvis visits ACC-Redstone

Courtesy Photo | Queen Wilson, Elvis Impersonator, Adrianne Day. For Elvis identity visit the AMCOM...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Queen Wilson, Elvis Impersonator, Adrianne Day. For Elvis identity visit the AMCOM Facebook page. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

by Patrick O'Farrell, ACC



ACC-Redstone met all supplemental requirements and closed out the fiscal year obligating over $20 Billion in contracts for Army Aircraft, Army Missiles, and logistics services that support the warfighter. A lot of these actions occurred late into the night, but the Army Contracting Command at Redstone was determined to deliver supplies and services to Soldiers.



During these end of year late nights and early morning hours, there were the strangest of visits. Maybe it was the pizza deliveries or the sugar from the donut runs, but there were several Elvis sightings to reduce stress and lighten the load during a very productive year end.



“My first Elvis sighting was last year during our annual close out when he delivered cookies,” Becky Weirick, Executive Director said. “This year, Elvis ramped it up to Pizza and the Aloha from Hawaii jumpsuit – he gave me a scarf, but I had to return it due to ethics regulations.”



Total obligation numbers for ACC-Redstone contracting for fiscal year 2017 totaled $20,504,511,615.00 awarded with over $4.5 billion in cost savings to the Government through sound negotiations occurring late into the evening when the ghost of Elvis would appear.



“Elvis has not left the Building; he is alive and well,” Adrianne Day, CIO and Director at ACC-Redstone, said. “We worked at ACC-Redstone until 1:00 a.m., Saturday night (30 September) giving hourly reports on progress, so it was nice to get a visit from the King.”



ACC- Redstone crushed its competition goal, competing over 26.19 percent of its actions and also handily achieved their Small Business goals.



“Viva Las ACC,” Rod Matthews, Director of Contracting for Cargo said. “It was great to have Elvis stop by as year-end was a big push.”