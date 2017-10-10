(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NEVADA AIR GUARD JISCC PRE DEPLOYMENT TO SANTA ROSA FIRE

    RENO, NV, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2017

    Story by Airman 1st Class Matthew Greiner 

    152 Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    RENO, Nev. (Oct. 11, 2017) -- The 152nd Mission Support Group’s 152nd Communications Flight was deployed on state orders to provide communications for firefighting crews in the Santa Rosa fire this Tuesday, October 10, 2017.
    Capt. Gregory Green, commander of the 152nd Communications Flight here and five other Nevada Air Guardsmen deployed with the Joint Incident Site Communications Capability (JISCC). They are on state orders for 14 days.
    The JISCC allows for on-scene communication with other government agencies, satellite communications, telecommunications, network capabilities and radio.

