RENO, Nev. (Oct. 11, 2017) -- The 152nd Mission Support Group’s 152nd Communications Flight was deployed on state orders to provide communications for firefighting crews in the Santa Rosa fire this Tuesday, October 10, 2017.

Capt. Gregory Green, commander of the 152nd Communications Flight here and five other Nevada Air Guardsmen deployed with the Joint Incident Site Communications Capability (JISCC). They are on state orders for 14 days.

The JISCC allows for on-scene communication with other government agencies, satellite communications, telecommunications, network capabilities and radio.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.10.2017 Date Posted: 10.12.2017 17:15 Story ID: 251506 Location: RENO, NV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NEVADA AIR GUARD JISCC PRE DEPLOYMENT TO SANTA ROSA FIRE, by A1C Matthew Greiner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.