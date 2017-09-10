(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Faces of Beale: Airman 1st Class Dana M. Tourtellotte

    “...Making a positive impact on the world...”

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Tristan Viglianco | Airman 1st Class Dana M. Tourtellotte, 9th Intelligence Squadron aerial film...... read more read more

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2017

    Story by Airman 1st Class Tristan Viglianco 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    “I climbed the corporate ladder in the civilian world. I had put a lot of time and effort into getting there and I thought I had finally reached the apex of my career. I thought when I got to that point I would feel really good about what I was doing, but it just wasn’t so. I would work up to 110 hours a week, but there wasn’t anything to show for it at the end. When the company I was working for decided to cut back I lost that opportunity and had to start over. I went to the recruiter a week later and decided to join. It is the best decision I have ever made. I am grateful to the Air Force. It has given me the opportunity to do more with my life. My experiences are fulfilling and I no longer wonder if I am making a positive impact on the world.”

    Airman 1st Class Dana M. Tourtellotte, 9th Intelligence Squadron aerial film processor
    Hometown: Southfield, Michigan

    Beale Air Force Base
    Faces of Beale

