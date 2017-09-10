Faces of Beale: Airman 1st Class Dana M. Tourtellotte

“I climbed the corporate ladder in the civilian world. I had put a lot of time and effort into getting there and I thought I had finally reached the apex of my career. I thought when I got to that point I would feel really good about what I was doing, but it just wasn’t so. I would work up to 110 hours a week, but there wasn’t anything to show for it at the end. When the company I was working for decided to cut back I lost that opportunity and had to start over. I went to the recruiter a week later and decided to join. It is the best decision I have ever made. I am grateful to the Air Force. It has given me the opportunity to do more with my life. My experiences are fulfilling and I no longer wonder if I am making a positive impact on the world.”



Airman 1st Class Dana M. Tourtellotte, 9th Intelligence Squadron aerial film processor

Hometown: Southfield, Michigan

