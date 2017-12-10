USS Buffalo Holds Change of Command

The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Buffalo (SSN 715) welcomed a new commanding officer during a change of command ceremony at Naval Base Kitsap Bangor, Oct. 12.



Cmdr. Paul Lee, from De Graff, Minnesota, properly relieved Cmdr. Micah Maxwell, from Hanford, California, during the ceremony held in the Trident Ballroom at Bangor Plaza.



“Men, thank you for your hard work, for trusting me to lead you, and for leading one another,” said Maxwell. “Part of my command philosophy is ‘we are family’. Thank you for accepting it and embracing it. Continue to look out for one another and you will succeed together.”



Under the command of Maxwell, Buffalo completed a western pacific deployment, where they conducted three missions vital to national security, an eastern pacific deployment, two Operational Reactor Safeguard Examinations (ORSE), and the crew departed Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii for a homeport change to Bremerton, Washington. The crew also received the 2017 Retention Excellence Award and 51 Sailors earned their submarine warfare insignias or “dolphins”.



“Cmdr. Lee, the crew of Buffalo is in great shape, they are more than ready for the challenges ahead,” said Maxwell. “I stand in awe each day of what this crew has accomplished so far. I expect they will do even more great things with you leading the way.”



Maxwell’s next assignment will be as Chief of Staff for Commander, Combined Maritime Forces at Commander, Naval Forces Central Command U.S. 5th Fleet in Bahrain.



Lee comes to Buffalo from San Diego, where he served on the staff of Commander, Submarine Squadron 11.



“To the crew of Buffalo, we will continue the tradition of the Buffalo warrior,” said Lee. “We will utilize the next 17 months not only to decommission our mighty warship, but also preparing ourselves to succeed in our next jobs. We will continue to hone our technical skills during the unique opportunities available here at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, making this shipyard experience an asset on our resume.”



Buffalo arrived at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton to commence the inactivation and decommissioning process, May 26, after completing 33 years of service.



Buffalo was commissioned November 5, 1983. Buffalo is the third United States Ship to bear the proud name of Buffalo. Measuring more than 360 feet long and displacing more than 6,900 tons, Buffalo has a crew of approximately 140 Sailors. Buffalo is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

