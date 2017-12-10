EPME center's Outstanding Airmen announced

Courtesy Photo | The I.G. Brown Training and Education Center Airmen of the third quarter, 2017, from...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The I.G. Brown Training and Education Center Airmen of the third quarter, 2017, from left, NCO of the Quarter, Tech. Sgt. Kenisha S. Lane, and Senior NCO of the Quarter, Master Sgt. Demetris O. Redfield. (Air National Guard file photo illustration) see less | View Image Page

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. – Two Airmen were recently selected here at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center for the Senior NCO and NCO of the third quarter, covering July to September 2017.



SNCO of the Quarter, Master Sgt. Demetris O. Redfield is superintendent of NCO academy. NCO of the Quarter, Tech. Sgt. Kenisha S. Lane is a professional military education instructor.



Col. Kerry R. Lovely, the commander, announced the awardees' names in an email this week as well as thanked both Airmen for their contributions.



“TEC is a better place because of you both,” Colonel Lovely said.



The Airmen are assigned to the Chief Master Sergeant Paul H. Lankford Enlisted PME Center for U.S. Air Force NCO Academy and Airman Leadership School.



Supervisors said that Sergeant Redfield delivered 168 academic hours to 115 graduates, awarding 575 Community College of the Air Force credit hours. She served on a mock interview board and provided valuable feedback that fostered personal growth. She also organized quarterly team-building events.



Sergeant Redfield completed two college courses and earned a Master of Business Administration degree in human resources with a 3.9 GPA.



Supervisors said that Sergeant Lane instructed 166 EPME curriculum hours, which prepped 15 graduates for leadership roles. She organized an off-site icebreaker and a multi-event program that fostered team development and group synergy.



Sergeant Lane completed a human resource management course that awarded her three credit hours toward a Master of Criminal Justice degree. She volunteered support for a 5K race, which resulted in 23 runners raising $345 for premature babies’ neonatal research.



Quarterly awardees receive recognition at the next Commander's call as well as an award plaque, parking privileges, and other accolades.



(Supervisor award packages contributed to this report.)