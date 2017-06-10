45th Space Wing Brings Air Force Revitalization Initiative to Eastern Range

Photo By Phil Sunkel | The 45th Space Wing Operations Group commander, Colonel Burton Catledge, assisted by...... read more read more Photo By Phil Sunkel | The 45th Space Wing Operations Group commander, Colonel Burton Catledge, assisted by Chief Master Sergeant Alec Hall, retires the Range Management Squadron flag at the inactivation ceremony on Friday, 6 October, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Phil Sunkel) see less | View Image Page

While the inactivation ceremony marked the end of the RMS’s long and proud history, it also helped the 45 SW streamline resources and responsibilities to better execute the mission.



“Our Wing’s ability to drive to 48 launches a year succeeds or fails at the squadron-level,” said 45th Space Wing Operations Commander Col. Burton Catledge. “We saw an opportunity to align with the Air Force’s initiative and seized it because an important step in meeting the increasing demand for assured access to space starts with reorganizing our structure.”



In 2016, the Eastern Range accomplished 53% more launches with 34% less personnel than in 2004. With a projected growth rate of 153% in 2017, the 45 SW took strides to better meet the growing demand in customer-range interactions and the increased pace of launch operations.



The 45 SW will merge various communication functions, which are currently spread across multiple squadrons, into the Space Communications Squadron. It will also move RMS personnel to the Range Operations Squadron to create a traditional Air Force squadron with both maintenance and operations.



“Our airmen are responsible for 25% of the world’s launches so far this year and it is imperative our squadrons give them the training, development and capabilities that will allow them to innovate the Eastern Range,” said Catledge. “Knowing the Air Force is working hard to put the right people in the right places is the catalyst for these types of positive changes and I couldn’t be prouder to help bring the Chief of Staff’s vision here.”