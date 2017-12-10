Pennsylvania National Guard sends aircraft maintenance personnel and equipment to Puerto Rico as part of Hurricane Maria relief efforts

Courtesy Photo | The seven Pennsylvania National Guard aircraft maintainers bound for Hurricane Maria...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The seven Pennsylvania National Guard aircraft maintainers bound for Hurricane Maria relief in Puerto Rico were joined by a Self-propelled Crane Aircraft Maintenance and Positioning (SCAMP), a hydraulic, rough terrain, self-propelled crane Oct. 10. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Schwartz) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – The Pennsylvania National Guard sent seven aircraft maintainers with their associated equipment Oct. 3 and additional equipment Oct. 10 to assist Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, joining the 14 Pennsylvania National Guard members and CH-47 Chinook helicopters already there.



The anticipated mission for the Guard members is to perform maintenance on the aircraft that remain vital to ongoing search and rescue operations. The team brought a Self-propelled Crane Aircraft Maintenance and Positioning (SCAMP), a hydraulic, rough terrain self-propelled crane.



Upon arrival the maintainers will integrate with thousands of National Guard members, active duty military, and first responders onsite.



Additional Pennsylvania National Guard members are on-duty at the Pennsylvania National Guard’s joint emergency operations center. The center maintains continuous communications with National Guard Bureau and PEMA in order to anticipate future requirements that could be assigned to Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers and Airmen.



Last month the Pennsylvania National Guard sent a variety of both troops and equipment to support Texas after Hurricane Harvey, Florida after Hurricane Irma and U.S. Virgin Islands during Hurricane Maria.