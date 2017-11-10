Sea Services Arrive for Fleet Week San Diego

Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO (Oct. 11, 2017)- The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO (Oct. 11, 2017)- The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) arrives at B Street Pier to kick off Fleet Week San Diego. Fleet Week offers the public an opportunity to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guard, and gain a better understanding of how sea services support the national defense of the United States and freedom of the seas. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Danny Kelley) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and Coast Guard Cutter Midgett (WHEC 726) arrived in downtown San Diego, Oct. 11, to begin the week-long celebration.



Whidbey Island-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47), Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG53), Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) and Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship Champion (MCM 4) will also take part in Fleet Week San Diego.



Rushmore, Mobile Bay, Spruance and Champion will participate in a Sea and Air Parade demonstration, along with Navy air squadrons, Oct. 14. San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and Coast Guard Cutter Midgett (WHEC 726) will be available for general visiting at Broadway Pier, Oct. 13-15.



The Sea and Air Parade will also feature several Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard aircraft, including F/A-18s, AV-8B II Harrier, F-35B Joint Strike Fighter, KC-130, MV-22 Osprey and several helicopters, will perform fly-bys. It will also feature tactical demonstrations, including an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team cast and recovery, a Coast Guard Search and Rescue, and a helicopter fire bucket drop.



Fleet Week San Diego is a celebration of the sea services and offers the public the opportunity to tour ships and interact with Service members to gain a better understanding of how maritime forces support national defense and freedom of the seas. It also provides Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen the opportunity to share their experiences while serving our country. Annual disaster preparedness training between the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and local first responders occurs as well.



U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary for an effective global Navy. Third Fleet works constantly with U.S. 7th Fleet. The forces of both fleets complement one another across the spectrum of military operations in the Pacific.



For up-to-date information regarding Fleet Week San Diego, visit:

http://www.fleetweeksandiego.org or http://www.dvidshub.net/feature/fleetweeksandiego



For more news from Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet, visit www.navy.mil/local/c3f/