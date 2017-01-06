Remembering our nation's defenders

ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, Ala. -- The depot paused a moment to reflect on the heroes who have preserved our nation in times of war and peace during a May 25 ceremony held at the McClellan Military Cemetery.



"Memorial Day is a day of remembering the men and women who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces," said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Adrian Pubill during his welcoming remarks. "Additionally, we honor those who served this country and now rest amongst their fellow warriors."



According to USMemorialDay.org, this day was originally called Decoration Day.



It is set aside as a day of remembrance for those who have died in service of the United States of America.



The origins of Memorial Day can be traced to the Civil War, when families would gather in cemeteries to honor the fallen.



After World War I, the holiday changed from honoring those who died in the Civil War to honor those who died fighting in any war.



During the depot's Memorial Day ceremony, Lt. Col. Trent Klug, chief of the Museum Support Center Anniston, a tenant organization at ANAD, reminded the crowd that the last Monday in May is about far more than backyard barbecues, swimming pools and long weekends. It's about honoring those who defended our nation and remembering the price of their sacrifice.



"Today, we still honor those left behind, those who paid a very personal price for us and our nation, the Gold Star families. We should always remember that we need to appreciate the cost of living after losing a loved one in war," said Klug.



He asked the crowd of depot employees, community leaders and military members to take the time on Memorial Day to commemorate the true meaning of the holiday.



On Dec. 28, 2000, the National Moment of Remembrance Act was signed by President Bill Clinton. The Act asks for the nation to pause at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day to honor those who served and are no longer with us.



"This Act recognizes in law a commemoration begun on Memorial Day in May 1997, when 'Taps' was played at 3 p.m. on many radio and television stations across the nation as Americans paused to remember the men and women who have lost their lives in service to our country," said Clinton as he signed the act into law.



Klug drew attention to the fact that Memorial Day honors every soldier who fought and died for this country from the first eight who fell at the Battle of Lexington during the American Revolutionary War - John Brown, Samuel Hadley, Caleb Harrington, Jonathon Harrington, Robert Munroe, Isaac Muzzey, Asahel Porter and Jonas Parker - to those who recently lost their life in the current war on terrorism.



"Since eight members of the Lexington militia lost their lives in the first battle of the American Revolution, nearly 1.2 million service members - soldiers, sailors, Marines, airmen and coast guardsmen - have made the ultimate sacrifice," said Klug. "It is our sacred duty to ensure they are not lost to history."



Following Klug's remarks, he and Pubill placed a wreath at the cemetery. Those attending the ceremony were then asked to take part by placing flags on each of the 355 graves.



The ceremony ended with George Worman, the depot's chief legal counsel, playing "Taps."

