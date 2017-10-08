Red River employees assist ANAD production

Photo By Jennifer Bacchus | Twenty employees from Red River Army Depot, most of whom are members of the RRAD...... read more read more Photo By Jennifer Bacchus | Twenty employees from Red River Army Depot, most of whom are members of the RRAD travel team, are at Anniston Army Depot to assist in small arms production, primarily in disassembly of the various weapons systems which are overhauled in Anniston. see less | View Image Page

ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, Ala. -- Twenty employees from Red River Army Depot, most of whom are members of the RRAD travel team, are at Anniston Army Depot to assist in small arms production.



"They're helping us with production wherever needed," said Paul Barber, division chief for Small Arms and Fielding Operations at ANAD.



Barber said the men and women from Texas are currently assisting primarily in disassembly of the various weapons systems which are overhauled in Anniston.



"We have a real heavy small arms workload and we're trying to execute some programs before the end of the year," said Jeff Simmons, the depot's director of Production.



Though none of the RRAD employees has a background in small arms repair, all have backgrounds as mechanics and most have experience with the weapons systems through prior military service.



Daniel Cochran, who typically works as a heavy mobile equipment mechanic leader on the Cougar assembly line at RRAD, spent four years working with artillery in the Marine Corps.



"I've always liked weapons and I know a lot about the weapons systems because of my time in the Marine Corps," he said.



Bobby Giddens, a member of the travel team who spent 16 years in the Air Force, said he enjoys traveling on the job. He said, the team does a little bit of everything on each trip and travels most of the year.



Most of the time, however, the team is working at sites where they may not have the best tools and environment for the job.



The employees have enjoyed working in climate controlled conditions created for the work being done and say they have enjoyed getting to know the ANAD workforce as well.



"The supervisors here are great people to work with," said Kenneth Duhon, the RRAD team leader. "Inter-employee interactions are also going well."



Duhon said the work instructions employees have been given are similar in structure to the type of depot-level work instructions they often see at RRAD, which has helped the team get into the rhythm of work at ANAD easily.



"I'm learning a lot and I want to learn everything I can, so I can be of assistance," said Ryjeaner Harris, a MRAP mechanic from RRAD. "It's different, but, at the same time, it's challenging. I enjoy a challenge."



Harris wanted to serve in the military, like many members of her family, but was unable to join. Working at RRAD and serving on the travel team are the ways she is able to fulfill her desire to serve her country.



Throughout the years, she has learned about different cultures and has enjoyed seeing the various ways mechanics in different states and countries perform their jobs.



The RRAD employees will be at Anniston through September as the installation pushes to complete production of as many programs as possible before the end of the fiscal year.



Though working mainly in disassembly, Barber plans to have RRAD employees work with some of ANAD's small arms artisans as the workload in assembly increases. This will enable the team to learn in a controlled environment where the quality of products can be verified throughout the process.



"They have been a great asset," said Barber.