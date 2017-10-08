ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, Ala. -- Equipment which simulates a structure fire was used by Anniston Army Depot's Fire and Emergency Services Division July 24-28 for training.



"This is refresher training on entering a structure on fire and performing a search and rescue," said Scott Pope, an assistant chief for the division. "All the firefighters have gone through a lot of fires and know what they are doing. This training just keeps them sharp."



Alabama Fire College, which has three simulators of this type, provided the equipment as well as a trainer for the week.



The simulators, according to Todd Kirkland, the instructor, are constantly in use by fire departments throughout the state of Alabama.



During training, fire fighters enter the structure and are required to respond to two different fire events, including a flame-over, while searching for victims of the fire.



Mineral oil smoke is used, in addition to real flames, to simulate the conditions, though they don't reach the intensity of a real fire.



"It's not as hot as an actual structure fire," said Kirkland. "The simulator averages 300 to 400 degrees, which is a lot cooler than a real fire."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2017 Date Posted: 10.12.2017 09:57 Story ID: 251366 Location: AL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Firefighters train with Alabama Fire College simulator, by Jennifer Bacchus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.