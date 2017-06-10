Wrapping up exercise Kamoshika Wrath

Photo By Lance Cpl. Gabriela Garcia-Herrera | U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Cody Burkhardt, a combat engineer with Marine Wing Support...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Gabriela Garcia-Herrera | U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Cody Burkhardt, a combat engineer with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171, sets up barbed wire during exercise Kamoshika Wrath at Haramura Maneuver Area, Japan, Oct. 3, 2017. The exercise allowed Marines to test mission performance and meet training requirements by placing them in real-world scenarios. Marines conducted defensive measures and dug fighting holes during a simulated assault, where the enemy progressed from the north. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gabriela Garcia-Herrera) see less | View Image Page

Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, stationed out of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, completed exercise Kamoshika Wrath at Haramura Maneuver Area, Japan, Oct. 4, 2017.



The exercise allowed the squadron to meet training requirements and test mission performance by placing them in realistic situations.



“Kamoshika Wrath is the culminating event for our annual training,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Jason Berg, the commanding officer of MWSS-171. “It enables us to do full spectrum aviation ground support as well as air-base ground defense here in Haramura.”



Berg also said it’s a chance to take Marines out of Iwakuni and train in an environment not found around the air station.



Marines reacted to simulated gas attacks, fired at an indoor range, conducted defensive measures for a simulated assault and carried out convoy operations.



“We worked on our air-base ground defense,” said Berg. “Marines fired their weapons, worked in the training area to set up a fuel point, established fire positions and patrolled. It helps them understand how they provide aviation-ground support.”

Marines built comradery by working together in situations they wouldn’t normally be placed in.



“No matter what company-level training you have to do, you need that other company to support your training,” said U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Ysac M. Perez, air-base ground defense staff noncommissioned officer in charge with MWSS-171. “It shows that you can’t accomplish the mission without your buddy to the left and right. They enhance your support.”



Perez also said the exercise ran well once Marines developed a routine.



“The exercise started off pretty slow at first,” said Perez. “It’s like riding a bike. A little rocky at first, but as soon as everyone got their feet a little wet and knew exactly what they were supposed to do, it went very smoothly.”