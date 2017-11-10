(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Joliet Training Area Baffled Range Open for Business

    JTA Baffled Range

    The newly opened baffled range at the Joliet Training Center in Elwood, Illinois

    ELWOOD, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2017

    Story by Zachary Mott 

    88th Regional Support Command

    ELWOOD, Ill. – Following a five-month renovation project, the baffled range at the 88th Regional Support Command’s Joliet Training Area in Elwood, Illinois, is now open for use.

    The 25-meter baffled range features 10 lanes and is available for 9 mm and short range training ammunition (SRTA) shooting. The facility is available for military, local, state and federal agencies.

    Readiness remains “job one” for LTG Charles D. Luckey, the commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve, and all of America’s Army Reserve. This newly renovated range allows Soldiers from across the Midwest to have a premiere range to maintain their marksmanship skills as they build readiness in preparation to meet the needs of the nation.

    A similar project is currently underway to repair the baffled range at Weldon Spring Training Area in Saint Charles, Missouri. Once complete, that baffled range will provide even more training opportunities for Soldier across the 88th RSCs 19-state footprint.

    To set up training opportunities at the Joliet Training Area, contact Joliet Training Area Range Operations staff at 815.423.6764 x221.

    Illinois
    readiness
    Training
    88th RSC
    Baffled Range

