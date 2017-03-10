4th Medical Group earns repeat win

Photo By Airman 1st Class Miranda Loera | Staff Sgt. Johnmarth Perez (left), 4th Medical Support Squadron laboratory service NCO...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Miranda Loera | Staff Sgt. Johnmarth Perez (left), 4th Medical Support Squadron laboratory service NCO in charge, and Staff Sgt. Erin Holmquist (middle), 4th MDSS medical laboratory floor supervisor, are presented the 2017 Air Force Medical Services Customer Service award by Col. Craig Keyes (right), 4th Medical Group commander, Oct. 4, 2017, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. This is the second year the staff sergeants have created videos that have won through this contest. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Miranda A. Loera) see less | View Image Page

“This year we wanted our video to be based on zero harm,” said Holmquist. “The video essentially tracked the different errors that could happen throughout the different sections of medical. If an error is made, we wanted to show that it is alright to acknowledge it and allow yourself to learn and grow from it so that we can learn cause zero harm to our patients.”

The two staff sergeants created the script, directed and filmed the video. They teamed up with dental clinic to get some additional ideas of potential errors to address.

“There are some mistakes that can be made in a dental clinic that may seem small to us but could have big consequences like mixing up x-rays, bringing the wrong paperwork and even take the wrong notes, said Holmquist. “But it’s what you do after the mistake that is important.”

The AFMS customer service award is used to identify areas where a medical group can improve customer service, not just internally but externally.

“Our ultimate goal was to portray it in a way that helps people get out of that fear of reporting, fear of reprisal and even the fear that they may get in trouble because they did something wrong or caught someone making a mistake,” said Perez.

This is the second year in a row the two have led the 4 MDSS team in winning the award. Both NCO’s expressed customer service is extremely important to them and their career field. Recognizing the mistakes can ultimately minimize harm to patients.

“It’s good to affect change in the culture,” said Perez. “Being in the military you can make a change in the world, and we did it at this smaller level. To be able to create something that, in turn, can help others in the medical field [and even other fields] that it’s okay to make a mistake as long as you acknowledge it and do what you can to fix it, and that’s what our video is portraying.”