Dog Face Soldiers amp up crowd at Savannah ‘Picnic in the Park’

FORT STEWART, Ga. – 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers rolled out their cannons and saxophones for another year at Savannah’s “Picnic in the Park” at Forsyth Park, Oct. 8.



This annual event was presented by the Savannah Philharmonic and the City of Savannah Department of Cultural Affairs to celebrate the historic city’s music and beauty.



In addition to local musicians, student groups and the Savannah Philharmonic Orchestra, members of the 3rd Infantry Division Band rocked the stage for an audience estimated at 20,000.



Following the Rock of the Marne band, Soldiers of 3rd Infantry Division Artillery amplified the orchestra’s rendition of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” with six M119 Howitzer cannons.



“I’ve never seen this many cannons in one spot,” said Kade Bolton, a ninth grader with Effingham County High School’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.



Throughout the afternoon, picnic attendees, like Bolton, approached the artillerymen of Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 9th Field Artillery Regiment and their cannons to learn more about the weaponry and what a Soldier’s life is like.



“I’ve never had anyone explain military equipment to me,” Bolton said. “It was pretty amazing!”



“I think this is a good experience,” said Spc. Christopher Barkley, cannon crew member of Alpha Btry. “It sheds some light on what we do as Soldiers, as well as kind of takes that barrier away from the civilian world and the military world.”



In addition to building cohesion with the public outside the walls of Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield, Barkley added that the event reminded him of how lucky he is.



“We don’t get an opportunity to come do this for the public that often, so it’s exciting for us,” said Staff Sgt. Michael Maddox, gunnery sergeant of Alpha Btry. “I would definitely love to do it again.”



During the celebration, Hunter Army Airfield garrison commander, Lt. Col. Kenneth Dwyer, recognized Savannah’s exceptional culture, history, industry and, most of all, people.



“The people of Savannah are without a doubt the most welcoming bunch of people and have the greatest southern hospitality of anyone I’ve ever been around and the entire military appreciates and thanks you, Savannah,” said Dwyer.



Additionally, the inspiring booms of the cannons, may have gained the U.S. Army a future Soldier.



“Based on this experience, I’ve seriously considered joining the Army,” Bolton said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.08.2017 Date Posted: 10.11.2017 Story ID: 251226 Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US