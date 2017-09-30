20 years of giving back to those who came before us

Photo By Pfc. Nicholas Lubchenko | Hundreds turned out for the 20th annual Retiree Appreciation Day at Marston Pavilion...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Nicholas Lubchenko | Hundreds turned out for the 20th annual Retiree Appreciation Day at Marston Pavilion aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Sept. 30, 2017. The day boasted of many services for retirees. There were medical screenings for oral health and dermatology, a chance to receive the influenza vaccine, free giveaways, raffles, many educational booths for services around the Jacksonville area, and a chance to ask questions of Brig. Gen. Julian Alford, and Capt. James Handcock. While addressing he retirees Alford said, “The gate is yours; anything on this base is as much yours as it is mine.” Alford is the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations East and MCB Camp Lejeune. Handcock is the commanding officer, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune. see less | View Image Page

Hundreds turned out for the 20th annual Retiree Appreciation Day at Marston Pavilion aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Sept. 30.

The day boasted many services for retirees. There were screenings and information for oral and dermatology, a chance to receive the influenza vaccine, free giveaways, raffles and many educational booths for services around the Jacksonville area,

The events followed a retiree breakfast. The retiree breakfasts are a 20 year tradition that takes place every other month, allowing the guests a place to get together and discuss issues that affect the community.

“This shows the comradery in our retired community,” said Michael Cline, the coordinator for the Military Retiree Breakfast. “This makes sure the retirees know that they are important. There is a lot of great information out here for retirees.”

The dermatology booth run by the Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, gave the retirees a chance to learn more about what causes skin cancer and how they can prevent it.

“We are providing education,” said Seaman Terrinna Cannon with the NMCCL. “We are letting everyone know about basic skin care that you can do yourself, like sunscreen.”

The booths were set up to raise awareness of services provided on and off base. Many gave away free gifts to the attendees.

“We try to attend as many offsite events as we can to support the Marines on base,” said Diana Towery assistant manager at the Marine Shop on Camp Lejeune. “We brought some things from our store and we have a raffle, as well as the leatherneck and gazette magazines. We also give out cups and birthday ball catalogs to the retirees that are attending.”

During the event attendees had a chance to ask Brig. Gen. Julian Alford, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations East and MCB Camp Lejeune, and Capt. James Hancock, commanding officer, NMCCL questions.

While addressing the retirees Alford said, “The gate is yours; anything on this base is as much yours as it is mine.”