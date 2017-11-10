People at the heart of Spartan Conversion

Photo By Spc. Jonathan Wallace | Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 30th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team,...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Jonathan Wallace | Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 30th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, perform caterpillar push-ups during a squad competition at Fort Stewart, Ga., June 29, 2017.The Battle Boars, competed against other squads in a series of timed physical events to build cohesion amongst the battalion. The winner was determined by which squad completed the events in the shortest amount of time. see less | View Image Page

By Staff Sgt. Vincent Byrd

50th Public Affairs Detachment, 3rd Infantry Division



FORT STEWART, Ga. – The Spartan Brigade of 3rd Infantry Division, will welcome and reposition more than 4,200 Soldiers as it transitions to the Army's most recent armored brigade combat team.



Welcoming, integrating and training Soldiers is one of the first steps in building the brigade’s capacity within the Army.



“We see it as a phenomenal opportunity to become the 15th Armored Brigade Combat Team for the Army," said Command Sgt. Maj. Michael J. McMurdy, senior enlisted advisor of 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division. “Our strategic leaders have taken a look at the world and said there’s a need for additional armored forces in the U.S. Army, and Soldiers in this brigade will answer that call.”



The brigade along with the Army Human Resource Command and the 3rd Infantry Division Human Resource team, will manage and synchronize the flow of mission critical military occupational specialties in and out of the brigade. The strength management section at the brigade will continue to facilitate the processing of all personnel identified by their MOS and process key positions down to the battalion-level.



“The first task is to properly sponsor the new Spartan Soldiers arriving to the brigade. We had to quickly identify our discrepancy with our sponsorship program and make the necessary correction to handle the influx of personnel coming into the brigade,” McMurdy said.



“Changing from an infantry brigade to an armored brigade combat team requires a large influx of cavalry scouts, armor crewman, and tracked vehicle mechanics,” said Maj. Alicia Pruitt, deputy human resource officer for 3rd Infantry Division.



This transition will bring the Army's total number of armored combat brigades to 15, five National Guard and ten active duty. Once the conversion is complete 2nd Brigade will mirror 1st Brigade as the 3rd Infantry Division’s two combat maneuver brigades.



Along with the reorganization of personnel the brigade is set to receive M1A1 Abrams main battle tanks and Bradley fighting vehicles, along with M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzers. Fielding of this equipment will start this fall.



Our mission is to be the most lethal and fit Army brigade combat team, McMurdy said. We have a reputation of being the most lethal and fit brigade in 3rd Infantry Division and will continue as we transition to an armored brigade combat team.