Two B-1B Lancers from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, arrived today at RAF Fairford, U.K.



The bombers are deployed from the 7th Bomb Wing and will take part in various exercises and training in Europe as part of the U.S. Air forces in Europe’s forward operating mission for bombers.



Training with joint partners, allied nations and other U.S. Air Force units contributes to ready and postured forces and enables Airmen to build enduring and strategic relationships necessary to confront a broad range of global challenges.



---



For more information, contact +49 (0) 6371-47-6558 or via e-mail at usafepao.pao@us.af.mil. If after duty hours, please call +49 (0) 1624-25-5428 or send an e-mail to usafepa.pastaffdutyofficer@us.af.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.10.2017 Date Posted: 10.11.2017 03:04 Story ID: 251185 Location: FAIRFORD, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force B-1B Lancers arrive in UK, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.