    Air Force B-1B Lancers arrive in UK

    FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.10.2017

    Courtesy Story

    Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa

    Two B-1B Lancers from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, arrived today at RAF Fairford, U.K.

    The bombers are deployed from the 7th Bomb Wing and will take part in various exercises and training in Europe as part of the U.S. Air forces in Europe’s forward operating mission for bombers.

    Training with joint partners, allied nations and other U.S. Air Force units contributes to ready and postured forces and enables Airmen to build enduring and strategic relationships necessary to confront a broad range of global challenges.

    ---

