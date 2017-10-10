ALP Shura in Herat

Maj. Gen. Adil, Commander of the 606th Ansar Western Zone, hosted the Afghan Local Police Shura, the first in 18 months, at the zone headquarters in Herat, October 7.



In attendance from the ALP Staff Directorate was Deputy Director Brig. Gen. Asghari, G1 Col. Bashir, Deputy G3 Capt. Zia, and Assessments Director Col. Rahim, along with 60 members from the ALP’s leadership throughout the zone.



The Shura covered a multitude of topics from the Local Police’s purpose, which is to provide security to communities that face actual security threats, to how the police should operate when confronted with armed opposition. The ALP Procedures that have been ratified by the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan is where the police can find the principles and standards that govern their actions.



“The members of the ALP make huge sacrifices every day, often putting their own lives on the line, so that the people, their people, can remain free and safe,” said Asghari. When asked why he joined the ALP, a local policemen said, “I joined because my neighbourhood was occupied by the enemy, and I needed to defend my family and my land.”



In the Holy Quran, the word “shura” is used three times as a process of decision-making by consultation and deliberation. It is said to be a praiseworthy activity. A Shura is a principle of governance in Islam. Justice, equality, and human dignity are at the heart of Islam's moral philosophy. These principles are best realized in personal and public life under shura governance.

