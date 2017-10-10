(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Reserve Soldiers support community to attempt break at Guinness World Record

    FORT SHERIDAN, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2017

    Courtesy Story

    85th Support Command

    Story by: Staff Sgt. Christine K. Rogers

    FORT SHERIDAN, Ill. – Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 335th Regiment, 85th Support Command, and operationally controlled by 157th Infantry Brigade, First Army, supported their local communities of Fort Sheridan and Highwood, Illinois, Saturday, October 6, 2017, at the Annual Great Highwood Festival 2017.

    Each year, the Great Highwood Pumpkin Festival attempts to break the Guinness World Record of 30, 851 for the largest display of jack-o-lanterns, all while benefitting Make-A-Wish Illinois.

    “Organizers come together to create a weekend for families that they will talk about for years to come,” said Eric Falberg, Highwood Alderman and President of Celebrate Highwood. “It is always rewarding to see attendees of all ages excited too.”

    Efforts and support from the festival helped support Make-A-Wish Illinois, which helps grant wishes to children with life-threatening conditions.

    The festival started off with the Super Hero 5K Run/Walk. Many of the runners, to include the Highwood mayor, dressed up in super hero costumes for the run. The Soldiers of the 3-335th Regiment ran in the 5K and all finished in less than 38 minutes.

    Following the run, Soldiers prepared more than 200 pumpkins for festival attendees to carve. The community shared their excitement and joy with the local Army Reserve Soldiers’ support and stopped to say ‘thank you’ and take photos with the Soldiers.

