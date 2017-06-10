(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    La. Guardsmen activated for Tropical Storm Nate response

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2017

    Courtesy Story

    Louisiana Army and Air National Guard

    NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana National Guard, as directed by Governor John Bel Edwards, has mobilized approximately 650 Soldiers ahead of Tropical Storm Nate to prepare for potential flooding and wind damage, Oct. 6.

    The LANG is prepositioning Guardsmen, high water vehicles and boats in Orleans, Terrebonne, St. John the Baptist, East Baton Rouge, Plaquemines and St. Bernard parishes. LANG Liaison officers are on duty in Terrebonne and St. John the Baptist parishes and Guardsmen are also assisting with the monitoring of the pump drainage system.

    Louisiana’s Guardsmen are trained, ready and equipped to stand up at any moment to protect lives and property, maintain communications, and ensure the continuity of operations and government.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2017
    Date Posted: 10.10.2017 17:47
