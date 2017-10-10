Pennsylvania National Guard welcomes back senior leader from Virgin Islands, assisted in response during Maria

Courtesy Photo | Command Sgt. Maj. Jon Worley was sent to act as the Virgin Islands National Guard’s...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Command Sgt. Maj. Jon Worley was sent to act as the Virgin Islands National Guard’s senior enlisted advisor from September 16 to 28. He is presently the command sergeant major of the 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Pennsylvania Army National Guard. Additionally, he has civilian expertise in emergency response. Worley, in his civilian capacity, is chief of police for Fort Indiantown Gap Police. (photo courtesy of U.S. Army National Guard) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – The Pennsylvania National Guard welcomed home a key leader last week from his mission as the acting senior enlisted advisor to the approximately 750-member Virgin Islands National Guard from September 16 to 28 assisting in the response and recovery of Hurricanes Irma and Maria.



Command Sgt. Maj. Jon Worley was sent to the area due to his expertise as a senior leader, he is presently the command sergeant major of the 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Pennsylvania Army National Guard. Additionally, he has civilian expertise in emergency response. Worley, in his civilian capacity, is chief of police for Fort Indiantown Gap Police.



The senior enlisted advisor for a National Guard unit is the most senior enlisted service member. They act as an advisor to the commanding officer, in this case, the Adjutant General of the Virgin Islands, Brig. Gen. (VI) Deborah Howell.



“We were confident in Jon’s ability to lead-he was the best person for the job,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Harry Buchanan, Pennsylvania National Guard’s senior enlisted advisor.



As the storm approached, Worley coordinated efforts to secure items at the Virgin Island’s Military Installation on St Croix in preparation for the storm. “We knew that the storm was coming and that it was vital to protect the installation,” he said. “The first 24-48 hours were crucial, but we knew help from other National Guards, active-duty service members and first responders was on the way.”



After the storm, members of the Virgin Islands National Guard worked tirelessly and cleared the runway within 24 hours enabling crucial supplies to begin entering the island. “The Soldiers performed their job, they did amazing things,” Worley said. Besides clearing the runway Soldiers performed route clearance and started to distribute FEMA supplies. Several other National Guard and first responders assisted the Virgin Islands National Guard in immediate response to the hurricanes.



“What many people don’t know is that these service members are also leaders in their communities, they are police officers, fire fighters and government managers. In a scenario like this we had many of the Virgin Islands National Guard members assisting the community in their civilian capacity, and the remaining not knowing the status of their families still reporting for duty to help others.”



Worley believes that the Virgin Islands National Guard will continue their mission and recover from the devastating storms. “The Soldiers and Airmen of the U.S. Virgin Islands National Guard are incredibly resilient, they will recover. They have a strong leader in Brig. Gen. [VI] Howell.”



The U.S. Virgin Islands is a territory of the U.S. and consists of Saint Croix, Saint John, and Saint Thomas, and numerous other surrounding minor islands. The territory was hit by Hurricane Irma in early September followed by Hurricane Maria later in the month.



“The Pennsylvania National Guard stands ready to assist other National Guards as needed during one of the busiest hurricane seasons we’ve had,” said Buchanan.



In September the Pennsylvania National Guard sent troops and equipment to Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico to assist in the recovery efforts from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.