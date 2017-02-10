Security Platoon Trains for Tactical Environment

Photo By Spc. Elizabeth White | Pfc. Zachariah Mensch, a wheeled vehicle mechanic, searches Pfc. David Doty, a power...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Elizabeth White | Pfc. Zachariah Mensch, a wheeled vehicle mechanic, searches Pfc. David Doty, a power generation equipment repairer, both assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade security platoon on Fort Stewart, during a vehicle search Oct. 2. The Soldiers practiced reacting to active shooters, detaining personnel, and individual and vehicle searches during the platoon’s entry control point training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth White with the 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade/Released) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade security platoon on Fort Stewart conducted entry control point (ECP) training Oct. 2. The Soldiers went through exercises in vehicle searches, detaining and searching personnel, radio communications and active shooter training.

The platoon split into their four squads and each would take on one of the four training activities. Often, these Soldiers hadn’t performed any of these type of exercises since basic training. This exercise was meant as a refresher from what they had learned in initial entry training as well as building on those skills.

“These are perishable skills that most of them haven’t worked on since basic,” said Staff Sgt. Mark Trejo, the 3rd Inf. Div. Sust. Bde. Provost Marshal noncommissioned officer in charge. “They did better than I thought they would and they are quick learners.”

Soldiers from across the brigade were brought together to form the security platoon that will be tasked with protecting supply lines during their upcoming deployment. The Soldiers come from many different job backgrounds, from mechanics to signal.

The ECP training was instructed by military police from within the brigade as well as from the 385th Military Police Battalion. Many of these MP’s drew their instruction from their real-world experiences using these techniques.

“We have subject matter experts on the training and who have experience in ECP and access control point operations,” said Trejo. “The platoon will be doing this all day every day when they’re down there. With more practice they’ll get better.”

These training exercises prepared them for the validations the next day. In the validation, the squad took everything they learned the day before to search a vehicle that approached an ECP. The Soldiers would search the vehicle and the person to determine whether or not allowing entry was safe.

These security operations will be in play while the platoon is down range. All of the training they improve upon while they’re still in country is crucial for the protection of the brigade and the compound overseas.