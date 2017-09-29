Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Julius Clayton | FORT BENNING, Ga.—The 2nd Battalion, 60th Infantry Regiment team of active duty...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Julius Clayton | FORT BENNING, Ga.—The 2nd Battalion, 60th Infantry Regiment team of active duty drill sergeants from Fort Jackson, S.C. prepare themselves before they commence to assault the course during the Infantry Team match at McAndrews Range during the 2017 U.S. Army Small Arms Championship “All Army.” The team was led by Capt. Heather Bilicki, in the rear of the formation. The team members from left to right are Staff Sgt. Adam Gamache, Staff Sgt. Davyon Burroughs, Staff Sgt. Jeremy Douglas and Staff Sgt. Andrew Nuxoll. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Julius Clayton /released) see less | View Image Page

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

20170929-01 October 10, 2017



USAMU Hosts 2018 U.S. Army Small Arms Championship in March





USAMU PAO

FORT BENNING, Ga. — The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU) will conduct the 2018 U.S. Army Small Arms Championship (All Army) March 11-17 on several USAMU ranges.

The competition is hosted by the Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE) and Fort Benning, Georgia.

The All Army competition is free and open to all Soldiers including U.S. Army Active, Guard, Reserve and Military Academy, ROTC cadets and Officer Candidate Course (OCS) students.

All individual competitors and teams must pre-register on-line, fax, e-mail, or regular mail. On-line registration is preferred.

Pre-registrations must be received by March 2, 2018. Walk-ins to this event will not be allowed unless we have not reached the match capacity of 225 competitors on the day of registration. Competitors may register online at https://ct.thecmp.org/app/v1/index.ph.

The competition develops combat firing skills at the entry and intermediate levels and recognizes superior skill at the highest level. During the event, Soldiers compete in separate classes consisting of cadet, novice, open and professional based on previous competition experience.

Ammunition is provided, and participants are furnished with firearms if needed, although bringing assigned unit firearms and optics is preferred.

Additionally, Soldiers can earn Excellence in Competition (EIC) Marksmanship Badges and credit points toward their Distinguished Rifle and Pistol designations in the EIC Matches during the event. The prestigious EIC Badge takes precedence over standard qualification badges.

Teams include four firing members and one alternate firing member, or coach. Competition events require running and other physical activities. Unit leaders should ensure that Soldiers selected for participation in the All Army are physically fit.

Team captain, or coach, must forward a registration form for each team member, listing all competitors and team support members by March 2. Competitors may also register online at https://ct.thecmp.org/app/v1/index.php. Please fax to (706) 545-6252, or email to Kelly.m.sanders6.civ@mail.mil, or US Mail to:

US Army Marksmanship Unit

ATTN: Competitions/S3

7031 Bills Street

Fort Benning, GA 31905-3103

Match programs will be available on the USAMU website www.usamu.com.



MEDIA ATTENDANCE: Media who wish to attend, please call the USAMU PAO at 706-545-5436, 706-545-6705 or 706-963-9930 or email michelle.a.lunato.civ@mail.mil or julius.r.clayton.mil@mail.mil to arrange for coordination/escort onto Fort Benning.

DIRECTIONS FOR MEDIA: Take Interstate 185 to the Visitors’ Center at the Fort Benning Access Gate where you will park and be met by a USAMU representative and escorted to the event.





The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU) wins national and international shooting competitions, supports Army marketing engagements, and advances small arms lethality to demonstrate Army marksmanship capability, connect America to its Army and enhance marksmanship effectiveness in combat. USAMU is part of the U.S. Army Marketing Engagement Brigade and Army Marketing and Research Group.