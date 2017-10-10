NSF Deveselu and AAMDS Romania Host SAPRO, Pure Praxis Performers

The visiting party consisted of Ms. Loftus along with several representatives from the Naples Regional Sexual Assault Prevention and Awareness (SAPR) Office and seven cast members from Pure Praxis.



During the visit, the theater group performed for a group of over 100 Sailors and civilians assigned to both NSF Deveselu and AAMDS Romania. Their performance tied in interactive elements along with the theory and practice of SAPR.



“It is very important to be seen by the entire Navy,” said Benji Kaufman, a Pure Praxis facilitator. “There are a lot of bases that don’t always have the opportunity to see something like this; we hope that through our scenes and this interactive training the Sailors get a real-world sense of these issues that can help them in their day-to-day lives.”



Capt. Jon Grant, the commanding officer of NSF Deveselu, introduced the guests, who then performed several scenes addressing Navy-wide SAPR related issues including: the repercussions of reporting abuse, ways to intervene, reporting types and procedures, as well as societal pressures based on gender. The group took these topics and channeled them into interactive real-life scenarios.



“I really enjoyed this kind of training,” said Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Myles Schumacher, assigned to NSF Deveselu. “It was very interactive, not just a slideshow or repetitive video. With the performance, it gave us a real sense of some of these scenarios and we got to see some of the emotions involved with these issues.”



After the conclusion of the performance, Grant showed his gratitude for the visit and encouraged his Sailors to appreciate the very serious message the group conveyed.



“This topic is near and dear to my heart,” said Grant. “ We have so many resources and so much support available to us in this room. These people are here to help; they stand ready to assist us at a moments notice. We have to make sure that if we are having issues we are reaching out, you have to remember, things like sexual assault are going to happen and we all need to be there as shipmates to offer support.”



The guests and cast members spent the remainder of their time in Deveselu visiting and engaging with Sailors around the two bases.



NSF Deveselu and AAMDS Romania are co-located with the Romanian 99th Military Base and play a key role in ballistic missile defense in Eastern Europe. They provide capability to the fleet, joint and allied forces through safety, security, housing, Morale, Welfare and Recreation, fleet and family services and the core services that maintain bases including: fuel, water and power.



For more information and resources about SAPR training, please visit the SAPR website at http://www.sapr.mil/.



For more information and resources about Naval Support Facility Deveselu please visit our website at https://cnic.navy.mil/regions/cnreurafswa/installations/nsf_deveselu.html or our social media page at https://www.facebook.com/NSFDeveselu/.

