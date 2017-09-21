Eighth Army, U.S.-based unit demonstrate precision strike capability in rapid deployment exercise

This EDRE exercised the unit’s ability to deploy forces to the Korean Peninsula with little or no notice and rapidly integrate with local units to execute its mission. The artillery unit conducted a live fire exercise upon landing in Korea, shooting long-range precision munitions to Jik-do Island off the west coast of Korea. U.S. officials made all necessary coordination with Korean government officials, and made necessary precautions to safeguard the citizens of Korea.
The unit deployed with no notice to unit members. This exercise demonstrates the unit’s capabilities, including the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, showcasing the U.S. capacity to rapidly deploy long-range precision munitions.
“This exercise shows Eighth Army’s ability to integrate joint capabilities with stateside units to any location on the Korean peninsula in support of the ROK-U.S. Alliance,” said Lt. Gen. Thomas Vandal, Eighth Army Commander.
For more information about the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) please visit: http://www.lockheedmartin.com/us/products/himars.html This does not constitute endorsement of any product and intended for informational purposes only.
