U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awards first contract for power grid restoration

The contract for $35.1 million dollars has been awarded to Weston Solutions, to provide power generation at the Palo Seco Plant, one of the main power providers to the city of San Juan.



“This is an important step in our effort to restore power to Puerto Rico,” said Brig. Gen. Diana Holland, South Atlantic Division commander. “We look forward to continuing these efforts to bring normalcy to the people of the Commonwealth.”



Repairing the power grid is a process that includes four main efforts: provide temporary emergency power and spot generation for critical facilities; ensure adequate generation at power plants; reinstall and repair transmission lines; and restore and repair distribution lines.

USACE has partnered with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, the Department of Energy and FEMA in order to establish unity of effort in the repair of the power grid.



By providing emergency generation capacity to the Palo Seco Power Plant, more customers will receive electricity while repairs to the nearby transmission lines are completed.



Weston Solutions, based out of West Chester, Pennsylvania will provide one 50 MW generator, which will arrive in Puerto Rico very soon. Installation will begin immediately upon arrival.



USACE received the mission assignment from FEMA to lead in the planning, coordination and integration efforts to execute electrical power grid repair on the island following Hurricane Maria.



The Corps of Engineers expects to award additional contracts in the days and weeks ahead.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.09.2017 Date Posted: 10.09.2017