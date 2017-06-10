Kidd Supply Division Donates $36K to MWR

The supply (S-3) division aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) donated $36,000 to the ship’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Oct. 6.



The funds, generated from ship’s store and vending machine sales, will be used to help MWR create more opportunities for recreational activities to increase crew morale.



“Every year, S-3 makes three contributions to MWR,” said Lt. j.g. Kylie Dillon, Kidd’s assistant supply officer. “Every item purchased and every time that vending machine gives our Sailors what they want, it’s a donation to MWR.”



The MWR program provides support and leisure services for Sailors, families, civilian employees, and military retirees both at sea and in port, such as tours, bingo, board game and DVD check out, and concerts.



Kidd Sailors know that when they purchase products and snacks on the ship the profit made on those items will come back to benefit everyone.



“This donation will help with not only this year’s upcoming holiday party, but other events during deployment,” said Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Sarah Fredrickson, Kidd’s MWR president.



S-3 also provides other unique and essential services for the crew, such as the ship’s laundry and barbershop, which also help sustain crew wellness and morale.



“The whole division works above and beyond accounting for stock, correcting financials, and responding to crew suggestions – it’s not often a job that gets recognition,” said Dillion. “If they didn't do what they do, MWR wouldn't be able to offer the events we have enjoyed through deployment and will continue to enjoy after our return to homeport.”



Kidd is currently deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations with the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region.



For more information about Kidd, visit http://www.public.navy.mil/surfor/DDG 100/Pages/default.aspx



For more information about Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, visit http://www.nimitz.navy.mil/csg_11.html

