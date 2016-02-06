Celebration of service for senior Sky Dragon leader

At a ceremony held in the XVIII Airborne Corps Noncommissioned Officer Academy, nearly 200 distinguished guests, Soldiers, paratroopers, Families and friends gathered Tuesday, to celebrate the service of a senior Sky Dragon leader, Maj. Gen. Jefforey A. Smith, XVIII Airborne Corps, deputy commanding general, who retired after a 34-year Army career.



In his address, Smith reflected on his journey.



A third generation Soldier, Smith said he wanted to become a professional football player when he was in college; but the political climate of the world in the early 1980′s motivated him to join the Army.



He said one particular event that influenced his decision to join the military was the attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan.



“I was driving to class and heard the report on the radio,” said Smith. “It really angered me and it became a crucible moment in my life. I made a commitment then to myself to do something with meaning and to aim high,” he said.



Smith was commissioned as an infantry second lieutenant through the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps from Ohio State University in 1983.



He describes the path he chose as, “A journey best measured in friends rather than miles,” as he thanked former leaders and comrades in arm, as well as his Family, including his wife, his children and his in-laws for their support.



He also especially recognized Trey Whitson, his wife’s cousin, who, according to Smith, has been the president of the unofficial “General Smith Fan Club” for 32 years. Whitson was recognized by Smith as an honorary paratrooper.



As he concluded his speech, Smith quoted Gen. Stanley McChrystal, “Caution and cynicism are safe, but Soldiers don’t want to follow cautious cynics. They follow leaders who believe enough to risk failure or disappointment for a worthy cause.”



Retired Maj. Gen. Michael L. Oates, a long-time colleague and friend, presented Smith with the Defense Distinguished Service Medal for his exceptionally meritorious service in a duty of great responsibility.



“Physical courage is an attribute that a lot of people in the military have,” said Oates.



“But, there is an element that occurs that is sometimes missing in a leader, and that is the ability to put their rank at risk for the right thing. Jefforey A. Smith is a model of that leadership to a tee.”



Col. Michael D. Charles, XVIII Abn. Corps, command chaplain, who, before serving with him at Fort Bragg, also worked with Smith at Fort Drum, New York and Fort Knox, said it was an honor to serve with the Sky Dragon leader. Charles, a musician in his spare time, provided some entertainment during the ceremony and played his guitar and sang a rendition of “American Soldier” by Toby Keith as a tribute to their friendship.

