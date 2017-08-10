(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Keesler AFB sustains no major damage from Hurricane Nate

    Keesler AFB recovers from Hurricane Nate

    Photo By Senior Airman Travis Beihl | Flooding and debris covers the Outdoor Recreation Marina on Keesler Air Force Base,...... read more read more

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2017

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Crane  

    81st Training Wing / Public Affairs

    Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, has begun recovery operations this morning after the base sustained only minimal damage during Hurricane Nate.

    Base Operations Support crews are working to collect debris and remove fallen trees. The Outdoor Recreation Marina is currently closed due to flooding. Further assessments of the base will be done in the coming days to determine the exact extent of the damage. The base has reopened and the airfield is ready to receive the 403rd Wing aircraft that were evacuated prior to the hurricane.

    The hard work and dedication of the base to take proactive measures in preparation for Hurricane Nate ensured the safety of all Team Keesler personnel and their families.

