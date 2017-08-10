Keesler AFB sustains no major damage from Hurricane Nate

Photo By Senior Airman Travis Beihl | Flooding and debris covers the Outdoor Recreation Marina on Keesler Air Force Base,...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Travis Beihl | Flooding and debris covers the Outdoor Recreation Marina on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 8, 2017, after Hurricane Nate, a category one hurricane, made landfall just West of the base. There were no injuries to Keesler AFB personnel and the base sustained no major damage or significant flooding. This is the first hurricane to hit the base since Katrina in 2005, which caused devastation along the Gulf Coast. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Travis Beihl) see less | View Image Page

Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, has begun recovery operations this morning after the base sustained only minimal damage during Hurricane Nate.



Base Operations Support crews are working to collect debris and remove fallen trees. The Outdoor Recreation Marina is currently closed due to flooding. Further assessments of the base will be done in the coming days to determine the exact extent of the damage. The base has reopened and the airfield is ready to receive the 403rd Wing aircraft that were evacuated prior to the hurricane.



The hard work and dedication of the base to take proactive measures in preparation for Hurricane Nate ensured the safety of all Team Keesler personnel and their families.