    F-22s Back to Europe

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    10.08.2017

    Courtesy Story

    Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa

    The U.S. Air Force has deployed F-22 Raptors, Airmen and associated equipment to RAF Lakenheath, U.K., for a flying training deployment (FTD) to conduct air training with other U.S. Europe-based aircraft and NATO Allies.

    The aircraft arrived in Europe on Oct. 8, and are comprised of Airmen, aircraft and equipment from the 27th Fighter Squadron and 94th Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.

    While in the European theater, the F-22s will also forward deploy from the U.K. to other NATO bases to maximize training opportunities, demonstrate our steadfast commitment to NATO Allies and deter any actions that destabilize regional security. This FTD is fully funded by the European Deterrence Initiative (EDI).

    For more information, contact U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa Public Affairs at +49 (0) 6371-47-6558 or via e-mail at: usafepao.pao@us.af.mil. If after duty hours, please call +49 (0) 1624-25-5428 or send an e-mail to: usafepa.pastaffdutyofficer@us.af.mil.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2017
    Date Posted: 10.08.2017 11:35
    Story ID: 250986
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    Fighter
    Virginia
    Flying
    F-22
    RAF Lakenheath
    U.K.
    Europe
    United
    Squadron
    European
    Raptor
    Training
    Deployment
    Kingdom
    27th
    EDI
    Initiative
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    94th
    FTD
    Deterrenec

