St. Thomas congregation thanks Guardsmen of Task Force Bravo

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands - Members of the Church of the Apostles’ Doctrine in Smith Bay prepared and served a dinner of local cuisine to Soldiers and Airmen billeting at the Leonard B. Francis Armory, Oct. 7, 2017.



The National Guard members, assigned to the Virgin Islands emergency response force Task Force Bravo, have helped maintain security checkpoints and manage supplies distribution sites throughout the island since the passing of Hurricane Irma in early September.



Gail Williams, wife of church pastor Bishop Darryl E. Williams, Sr., wanted to repay the military members for their hard work, and considerable contributions to the recovery efforts.



“The whole idea was for you all to feel the warmth and love from us,” Williams said. “Not just on behalf of our church, but on behalf of the people of St. Thomas, and all the Virgin Islands.”



With assistance from members of her congregation, Williams set out preparing the meal at 7 a.m., and finished in time to be serving it to hungry service members by 5 p.m.



Dinner options included peas and rice, macaroni and cheese, barbecued or curried chicken, fish fillets in creole sauce, spinach balls, tossed salad and mixed vegetables.



Army National Guard Sgt. Jun Custodio, with the 2nd Squadron, 183rd Cavalry Regiment in Portsmouth, Virginia is currently assigned to Task Force Bravo as a chaplain’s assistant.



As a former assistant sous-chef, he appreciated the unique flavor of the creole fish fillet so much, that he procured the precise recipe for its re-creation.



“We’ve been hearing about the island food since we arrived, but this was our first opportunity to experience it.” Custodio said. “I don’t think there was a single person who left disappointed.”



When the line finally came to an end, more than 300 people had been served with many returning for seconds or even thirds.



Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Casey Ferguson, communications specialist with the 151st Air Refueling Wing in Salt Lake City, Utah, considered the event a welcome departure from his usual diet of prepackaged ready-to-eat military meals.



“It was some fantastic local cooking; the best meal I’ve had in a long time,” Ferguson said.