(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Forces North Prepared for Immediate Response Authority for Hurricane Nate

    UNITED STATES

    10.08.2017

    Story by Adam Reese 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    NEW ORLEANS – Marine Forces North, led by Lt. Gen. Rex C. McMillian, is prepared to respond, if requested, to support civil authorities as part of the U.S. military’s disaster response for Hurricane Nate in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

    Immediate Response Authority, as outlined in DoD Directive 3025.18, authorizes local commanders to take action to save lives, prevent human suffering, or mitigate great property damage in a situation of urgency.

    The moment Hurricane Nate was forecast to approach the U.S. mainland, MARFORNORTH has been monitoring its development and if requested, is prepared to respond to local, state, and federal agencies in a coordinated response to support civil authorities and FEMA.

    “The needs of the people have always been our top priority and I am confident we will continue to bring together and rapidly employ all the capabilities we can provide to ensure the best and fastest response,” Lt. Gen. McMillian said. “We stand ready to support the Gulf States impacted by Nate and our coordination with local agencies and FEMA has never been stronger.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2017
    Date Posted: 10.08.2017 09:28
    Story ID: 250979
    Location: US
    Web Views: 24
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Forces North Prepared for Immediate Response Authority for Hurricane Nate, by Adam Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    Marine Forces North
    Rex McMillian
    USMCNews
    Hurricane Nate

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT