Dining Facility remodel gives Guardsmen a sense of pride

Airmen from the 130th Airlift Wing were treated to lunch in a newly updated dinning facility this drill weekend thanks to the expertise of the 130th Civil Engineer Squadron and contractors who completed the project. New booth seating, furniture and floors were some of the updates patrons enjoyed while visiting the facility.



“It gives the dinning facility a more professional feel,” said 130th AW Sustainment Superintendent, Senior Master Sgt. Travis Walker. “The updated floor plan should help alleviate the large lines and help unit members get in and out of our facility easier, in addition to providing more seating for our members.”



“It has improved morale for the Airmen who work here,” said 130th AW Sustainment Craftsman, Senior Airmen Carsen Allen. “It feels like the command staff cares about our work environment, and I think it will show in the Airmen who work here - that we are proud to call the remodeled chow hall our office and I think it will show when you come to the eat here.”



New paint and furniture were not the only new amenities coming to the dining facility. New heritage images and items will be on display in and around the new seating and booths.



“It was my goal in the remodel to provide our Airmen with a sense of the rich history we have here at the 130th,” said 130th AW commander, Col. Johnny Ryan. “From the custom flooring that shows how our Air Force symbols have changed over the years, to the pictures of our Airmen serving our nation and state that will adorn the walls soon. I hope it gives our unit members a sense of pride when they sit down at lunch and serves as a reminder of those who were there before them.”



The remodel is expected to be completed by November UTA with the installation of countertops and heritage memorabilia. The entire renovation took approximately five months and also provided 130th CES troops with hands-on training during the remodel period.

