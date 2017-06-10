Corps of Engineers installs first Blue Roof in Puerto Rico

Photo By Brigida Sanchez | Contractors working for the Corps of Engineers in Puerto Rico install the first Blue...... read more read more Photo By Brigida Sanchez | Contractors working for the Corps of Engineers in Puerto Rico install the first Blue Roof on the Multy Medical Facilities in San Juan. Having the roof protected will allow the hospital to open up additional patient beds/rooms that were previously unavailable because of the damaged roof. Corps Mission Manager, Kevin Slattery (left), Blue Roof Contractor (center) and Mission Specialist, John Osterhage (right), from the St. Louis District speak. see less | View Image Page

The first blue roof was installed on the Multy Medical Facilities in San Juan. Having the roof protected will allow the hospital to open up additional patient beds/rooms that were previously unavailable because of the damaged roof.

The temporary roof, known as a “blue roof: because of the blue plastic material used, is designed to provide temporary protection from the elements so that the residents may safely inhabit their homes and reduce the chance of further damage from the elements. Hurricane Maria damaged the roofs of thousands of homes, hospitals and other critical infrastructure across Puerto Rico.

Operation Blue Roof is a program offered by FEMA through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to eligible homeowners and landlords. It provides a temporary covering of blue plastic sheeting to help reduce further damage to property until permanent repairs can be made. The blue plastic sheeting is installed using strips of wood that are secured to the roof with nails or screws. The homeowner/landlord must legally agree to allow the Corps contractors access to the property by signing a Right of Entry (ROE) form.

The ROE is a legal requirement that allows Corps employees to access the property and assess damage to the home. The ROE also allows contracted crews to work on the roof. Only applicants in primary residences are eligible to receive a temporary blue roof. The plastic is a reinforced, water-proof material that is designed to protect the structure temporarily until permanent repairs can be made.

For more information on the Blue Roof Program, call 1-888-ROOF-BLU (1-888-766-3258) to get information. Online information is available in English at http://www.sad.usace.army.mil/blueroof/ and Spanish at http://www.sad.usace.army.mil/blueroof_espanol/. The Corps is setting up temporary Right of Entry Offices across Puerto Rico where property owners may complete and drop off the ROE form. The locations will be publicized through local media channels.

The USACE team are members of the Puerto Rico Recovery Field Office. USACE has nearly 200 civilian employees and soldiers deployed to Puerto Rico to support Hurricane Maria recovery operations, with nearly 400 more scheduled to arrive in the next two weeks.