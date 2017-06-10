30 base defense Airmen deploy to Virgin Islands from Stewart Air National Guard Base on Friday, Oct. 6

Courtesy Photo | New York Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 105th Airlift Wing's Base Defense...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | New York Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 105th Airlift Wing's Base Defense Squadron board one of the wing's C-17s at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, NY on Oct. 6, 2017 heading for the Island of St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Airmen will carry out security duties on the island as part of the response to Hurricanes Irma and Maria. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo courtesy 105th Airlift Wing.) see less | View Image Page

STEWART AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NEWBURGH N.Y.- Thirty Airmen assigned to the New York Air National Guard's 105th Airlift Wing departed for St. Croix in the United States Virgin Islands from Stewart Air National Guard Base on Friday, Oct. 6.



The Airmen are assigned to the 105th Base Defense Squadron.

Their mission will be to provide security at Henry E. Rohlsen International Airport on St. Croix as part of the National Guard response to the damage Hurricane Irma inflicted on the island.



The 30-member team deployed on a C-17 cargo aircraft operated by the 105th Airlift Wing.



Eight vehicles were also part of the deployment package.



The security force Airmen could be deployed for as long as 60 days.

The New York Army National Guard' 105th Military Police Company, a Buffalo-based unit, has been deployed to the Virgin Islands with 97 Soldiers since Sept. 25.



A satellite communications system operated by the 105th Airlift Wing is also deployed in the Virgin Islands to support the Virgin Islands National Guard.



On Friday the New York Army National Guard also completed the deployment of the 442nd Military Police Company to Puerto Rico from Stewart Air National Guard Base. The final members of the company and four vehicles flew to Puerto Rico on board two C-130 transport planes.

The 442nd Military Police Company, a New York City-based unit, now has 130 Soldiers in Puerto Rico to assist in security and relief missions there. Members had been staying at Camp Smith Training Site in Cortlandt Manor while waiting to move to Puerto Rico.



The New York Army National Guard also has 60 Soldiers and four UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters from the 3rd Battalion 142nd Aviation conducting relief missions in Puerto Rico.