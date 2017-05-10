(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JBPHH Energy Fair and Building Energy Monitor Training

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2017

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Justin Pacheco 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Detachment Hawaii

    An energy fair was held for service members and civilian building energy monitors (BEMs) at the Ford Island Conference Center to help kick off Energy Action Month on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) Oct. 5.

    Energy Action Month is a federal government-wide program that promotes sustainability and energy efficiency, while encouraging the smart use of energy, water, and transportation resources.

    The event was an opportunity for BEMs to learn more about reducing and eliminating energy and water waste.

    In his opening remarks, Lt. Col. David Berrios, JBPHH’s Deputy Public Works Officer, emphasized why energy conservation is such an important issue.

    “Our installations are critical in projecting power and providing direct support to operational and tactical forces,” said Berrios. “Our electric bill accounts for approximately 10-15 percent of the island’s electrical use. If power to our installations is vulnerable, so is our mission.”

    Berrios also noted that more than 30 percent of Navy Region Hawaii’s annual budget goes toward energy costs.

    During the fair, attendees learned about several low-cost and free ways to conserve energy, for example:

    • Closing doors and windows when the air conditioning is on, and turning off air conditioning when not in use.

    • Turning off electrical equipment like computers, printers, and copiers at the end of the day.

    • Leaving lights off if possible.

    • Installing low-flow fixtures in kitchens and bathrooms.

    The event also featured information booths presented by the NAVFAC Hawaii Pacific Energy Program, NAVFAC Hawaii Transportation, Ohana Military Communities, Hawaii State Energy Office, Hawaii Energy, and Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) to help further educate attendees about energy-related subjects.

