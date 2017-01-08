Col. Gormont takes command of award winning medical team

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii-- The 15th Medical Group (15 MDG) welcomed a new commander during a change of command ceremony, here, Aug. 1.



Col. Kara Gormont assumed command of the 15 MDG from Col. Christopher Paige as Col. Kevin Gordon, 15th Wing commander, presided over the ceremony.



“It’s people like Col. Paige that make my job easy,” said Gordon. “I’ve always had full confidence that the men, women and children who visit the clinic are getting the absolute best care possible.”



Paige will go on to be the Air Combat Command chief nurse and chief of medical operations, Langley AFB, Va.



“The 15 MDG has been the problem solver for an average of 250 patients a day,” said Paige. “They say, ‘You’re only as good as your last game,’ and we just had a great game. It has been a pleasure to serve and lead these Airmen. Mahalo to each of you.”



During Paige’s tenure as commander of the 15 MDG, the group won several awards, including the 2015 Pacific Air Forces Health Plan Management Team of the Year, 2015 Air Force Medical Service and Pacific Air Forces Biomedical Service Corps Large Team Award, 2016 Pacific Air Forces Best Ambulatory Clinic Patient Safety Program, and 2016 Department of Defense Suicide Prevention Offices Program of the Year.



“Kara, I am beyond excited you get to lead the men and women of the 15 MDG,” added Gordon. “I have no doubt you will do awesome things, as you have joined a remarkable team. Welcome to the 15th Wing.”



Prior to taking command of the 15th Medical Group, Gormont was the administrator of the 59th Medical Operations Group at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.



“My family and I are truly honored to be joining the team here at the historic base Pearl Harbor-Hickam,” said Gormont. “Col. Gordon, I owe you a huge debt of gratitude for honoring me with this selection. I’m humbled by your confidence and I’m eager to get to work.”



The 15 MDG provides outpatient healthcare to the Hickam community and maintains operational ready forces through wellness and primary healthcare. The MDG provides medical and dental services to individuals assigned to U.S. Pacific Command, Pacific Air Forces, three Wings, and over 60 tenant units, as well as retired individuals on the island.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2017 Date Posted: 08.08.2017 01:42 Story ID: 244119 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Gormont takes command of award winning medical team, by TSgt Heather Redman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.