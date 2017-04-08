AMC Organizational Day promotes camaraderie

Huntsville, Ala. –



The U.S. Army Materiel Command headquarters took a well-deserved break Aug. 4 to celebrate the command’s 55th anniversary and reflect on AMC’s mission during Organizational Day at Brahan Spring Park.



Maj. Gen. Allan Elliott, AMC Deputy Chief of Staff, recognized the achievements of the workforce and stressed the importance of AMC’s mission to support and sustain the nation’s Warfighters.



“Today is a time to reflect on how lucky we are,” Elliott said. “We have an important mission and a righteous purpose. It’s our job to make sure our Soldiers are the best equipped, sustained and maintained in the world.”



Organizational Day encouraged headquarters employees to take time out of the office to get to know each other better in a casual environment, said Elliott.



The day consisted of friendly competitions between co-workers, family and friends on the volleyball courts, corn hole boards and even at the bingo table. While others competed, younger children enjoyed cooling down on the splash pad.



As part of her fourth and final Organizational Day, Sgt. Maj. Willene Orr, AMC career counselor, fried catfish for the workforce and reflected on the event.



“This is a great time of family, fun, team building and lots of good eating,” Orr said. “It’s all about the three F’s: food, fun and fellowship.”



AMC’s few hundred headquarters staff supports 10 major subordinate commands and a global workforce of more than 60,000. Hours are long, but Elliott said he is proud of the workforce’s accomplishments.



“We’ve got a great organization at AMC, and we’re only getting better,” he said. “We’re always improving.”

