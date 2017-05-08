(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lead Them Well, Lead Them True

    Job Well Done

    Photo By Staff Sgt. McNabb Veronica | Maj. Joshua Ulrich, the outgoing detachment commander of Camp McCain Training Center

    GRENADA, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2017

    Story by Staff Sgt. McNabb Veronica 

    Camp McCain Training Center

    CAMP MCCAIN, Miss.- Cpt. Nicholas Jones assumed command of Headquarters Detachment, Camp McCain Training Center, from Maj. Joshua Ulrich during a change of command ceremony on Aug 5, 2017.

    Col. Michael Cleveland, the garrison commander of Camp McCain, hosted the event and was on hand to receive the unit's guidon and pass it to the incoming commander during the traditional ceremony.

    Ulrich spoke about the pride he had while commanding the detachment and commended members on an excellent job for the success of the training center while being there. He also thanked the leadership for giving him the opportunity and closed his speech with a message to the incoming commander, "Lead them well, lead them true, and success will follow."

    Ulrich was awarded the Army Commendation Medal and also received several gifts during the ceremony.

    Jones spoke on the future of the training center and working with such professional Soldiers while moving the training centers mission forward for training today's warfighters.

    Date Taken: 08.05.2017
    Date Posted: 08.07.2017 20:29
    Story ID: 244091
    Location: GRENADA, MS, US 
    Hometown: VICKSBURG, MS, US
    Mississippi
    MSARNG
    Camp McCain

