2nd Marine Division conducts Large Scale Exercise-17

MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER, Twentynine Palms, Calif. – Led by the command element of 2nd Marine Division, more than 4,500 Marines and Sailors with II Marine Expeditionary Force and supporting agencies are set to conduct Large Scale Exercise-17 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., Aug. 15 to Aug. 21.
A composition of forces from 2nd Marine Division, Regimental Combat Team-8, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing and II MEF Information Group, will conduct long-range raids, casualty evacuations, live-fire events, defensive operations, cyber and electronic warfare, information operations, close-air support and simulated combat operations in response to the exercise scenario. The main focus of this exercise is to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of 2nd Marine Division when called upon to organize, deploy and employ military forces as a part of a joint, coalition force.
As a multi-lateral training exercise, LSE-17 includes elements from the 5th Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group, the 3rd Commando Brigade from Great Britain and the 6th Light Armoured Brigade from France. By training with partner nations, U.S. Marines increase crisis response capabilities through a series of simulated and live training events across a range of military operations.
LSE-17 simulates the planning, deployment and combat operations of a MEF-level force of more than 50,000 service members operating within a partner nation alongside coalition forces. This is the fifth iteration of LSE, but the first in which a Marine Division will serve as the command element of the Marine Air Ground Task Force.
