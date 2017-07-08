2nd PARA cross trains with Georgia Army National Guard

Photo By Sgt. Shiloh Capers | VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, Georgia — A British Soldier of the 2nd Battalion, Parachute...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Shiloh Capers | VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, Georgia — A British Soldier of the 2nd Battalion, Parachute Regiment (2nd PARA), 16th Air Assault Brigade, Colchester, England, pulls his reserve parachute at Vaziani Training Area, Georgia, Aug. 7, 2017. The 2nd PARA is currently in the Republic of Georgia to participate in Exercise Noble Partner. Noble Partner is a multinational, U.S. Army Europe-led exercise conducting home station training for the Georgian light infantry company designated for the NATO Response Force. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Shiloh Capers) see less | View Image Page

VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, Georgia — British soldiers of Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, Parachute Regiment (2nd PARA), 16th Air Assault Brigade, Essex, England, cross trained with jump masters from Hotel Company, 1st Battalion, 121st (Airborne) Long Range Surveillance, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, at Vaziani Training Area, Georgia, Aug. 7, 2017.



The 2nd PARA is currently in the Republic of Georgia to participate in Exercise Noble Partner. Noble Partner is a multinational, U.S. Army Europe-led exercise conducting home station training for the Georgian light infantry company designated for the NATO Response Force.



For the jump, Georgia National Guard provided the aircraft and MC-6 parachutes for use.



"It's really important and paramount to cross train with other NATO Allies so you understand not only the capabilities, but the equipment that each other are going to be using," said U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Brendon Wellendorf, team leader, Hotel Company, 1st Battalion, 121st (Airborne) Long Range Surveillance, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard. "So any time you come into contact during an actual operation, you have not only respect, but understanding between the units. It's a lot easier to cooperate and coordinate that way."



The 2nd PARA is on high readiness in the U.K. as part of the AIr Maneuver Battle Group. The unit must be able to deploy within a 24 hour notice.



"This is the kind of thing we'd be doing, jumping in and securing an airfield," said 2nd Lt. Spencer Jones, a British officer from 2nd PARA. "Preparing for the second tier of the Army to come in and support our mission."



Training in Georgia does have its advantages, despite the hot weather. Open spaces are hard to get to utilize for training in the U.K., with regulations regarding what type of training must occur, he said. With a little imagination, the unit can achieve a more realistic training.



For the Georgia Army National Guard to allow the 2nd PARA to borrow the MC-6 parachutes was an opportunity the unit could not refuse, Jones said.



Not that 2nd PARA didn't bring their own equipment to the game. The U.K. government provided the unit with ample ammunition for Exercise Noble Partner.