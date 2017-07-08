First Stealth Guardian kicks off

Photo By Staff Sgt. Ryan Callaghan | A special missions aviator from the 41st Rescue Squadron scans for threats as part of...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Ryan Callaghan | A special missions aviator from the 41st Rescue Squadron scans for threats as part of a training mission during a ‘spin-up’ exercise, Dec. 13, 2016, at Avon Park Air Force Range, Fla. During the spin-up, the 41st RQS, alongside mission partners from the 38th and 71st Rescue Squadrons, conducted high-tempo rescue operations designed to mimic the missions they will fly downrange. They based their operations out of Patrick AFB and flew missions to Avon Park Air Force Range, Fla.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Callaghan) see less | View Image Page

Airmen from the 23d Wing and the 325th Fighter Wing will integrate rescue and 5th generation assets during the first-ever Exercise Stealth Guardian, Aug 7-11, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. and Tyndall AFB, Fla.



Stealth Guardian will test aircrews and maintainers alike with real-world exercise scenarios similar to a deployed or contingency environment. The exercise is designed to force new tactics and innovative uses of existing technology to execute complex rescue scenarios.



“I’m excited to work alongside the Raptor community and gain a better understanding of how we can integrate our capabilities," said Capt. Nelson, exercise planner and HC-130J Combat King II instructor pilot. "Stealth Guardian is going to simulate a very bad day for a pilot, and will challenge the crews flying the mission. Most importantly, it will further enable us to carry out the CSAR mission when called upon."



The F-22 Raptor is a big piece of the Stealth Guardian puzzle, and will demonstrate its ability to provide air superiority in austere locations, at a moment’s notice.



“We’re providing combat air power, just the same as we always do,” said Maj. Ryan, 95th Fighter Squadron pilot. “The difference this week is the way we’re going to do it alongside these other AF assets.”



In addition to the HC-130J and F-22, HH-60G Pave Hawks, A-10C Thunderbolt IIs and T-38 Talons will participate in the exercise.