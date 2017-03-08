7 Sailors Selected for CPO in Stuttgart, Germany

First class petty officers stationed throughout U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, Germany, learned of their advancement to chief petty officer Aug. 3.

In all, seven Sailors from five commands were selected to don the "Chief Selectee" badge and soon change their title to "Chief," forever changing their naval careers.

“It’s an honor to be selected,” said Chief (select) Logistics Specialist Lizajo Montgomery, assigned to U.S. Africa Command. “I’m trying not to anticipate what will happen during CPO 365 Phase II, but I believe it will give me a chance to find out who I really am and what kind of leader I will be.”

With the full support of the Stuttgart Chiefs' Mess, the group now begins the time-honored tradition of transitioning into the senior enlisted community through participation in the second phase of the CPO 365 program.

“CPO 365 is a program that blends naval tradition with the commitment of CPO mess leadership providing those selected with required guidance.” said Chief Yeoman Kamurai Dembure, assigned to U.S. European Command. “Phase I focuses on strengthening a Sailors' foundation of leadership, management, teamwork and technical capability. During Phase II, they get to put those skills to use.”

Throughout the Phase II process, selectees receive physical training, mentoring, and training in the various new responsibilities they will take on with the gold anchors.

“This process will be challenging as they learn the requirements of being a chief petty officer," said Master Chief Petty Officer Joel Steinbach, AFRICOM Navy element senior enlisted leader. “I think I speak for all of our more than 100 chiefs in the Stuttgart area when I say congratulations to this year’s selectees.”

At the end of the training, when the chief selectees have earned their anchors, they will be pinned during a special ceremony and welcomed to the chiefs’ mess Sept. 15.

"Being selected to CPO means the world to me," said Chief (select) Yeoman Titus Best, assigned to U.S. Special Operations Command. "I look forward to becoming part of the mess and doing my part to continue making the Navy and its Sailors the world’s best."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2017 Date Posted: 08.07.2017 03:52 Story ID: 243982 Location: STUTTGART, DE Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7 Sailors Selected for CPO in Stuttgart, Germany, by CPO Michael McNabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.